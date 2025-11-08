Thane: 12-Hour Water Cut Announced In Kalyan, Tiwala & Nearby Areas Due To Repair Work

12-Hour Water Cut Announced In Kalyan, Tiwala and nearby areas | Representational Image

Thane: The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced 12 hour water cut in several parts of the Kalyan, /titwala, shahd and nearby areas on Novem,ber 11. According to a notification by KDMC, the shutdown will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. This shutdown comes in order to facilitate repairs of electrical and mechanical equipment at the Mohili Water Purification Center, as well as repair work on water pipes in water distribution system.

In the notification by the KDMC, it wrote, "In order to carry out repair work on electrical and mechanical equipment at the Mohili Water Purification Center of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation and repair work on water pipes in the water distribution system from the Mohili Water Purification Center in the Manda Titwala area of ​​​​"A" ward area."

Which areas will face water supply disruption?

Water supply from the Mohili Water Purification Center of the Municipal Corporation to some parts of Kalyan East and West divisions, as well as Manda - Titwala, Vadavali, Ambivali, Shahad, Atali and other villages in Kalyan Rural Division will face 12 hour water shutdown. The municipal corporation has also requested the citizens to store and use water efficiently.

Earlier this month, a 24 hour water cut was announced in several areas of Thane city on November 1 and November 2 to carry out essential infrastructure work, hence aiming to improve city's water distribution network.

Last month, residents across Thane faced 10 per cent reduction in water supply as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertook upgradation of electricity meters at the Pise and Panjrapur power stations. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) confirmed that the cut will be in effect from Tuesday, 7 October to Thursday, 9 October 2025.

