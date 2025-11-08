 Thane: 12-Hour Water Cut Announced In Kalyan, Tiwala & Nearby Areas Due To Repair Work
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 12-Hour Water Cut Announced In Kalyan, Tiwala & Nearby Areas Due To Repair Work

Thane: 12-Hour Water Cut Announced In Kalyan, Tiwala & Nearby Areas Due To Repair Work

According to a notification by KDMC, the shutdown will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
12-Hour Water Cut Announced In Kalyan, Tiwala and nearby areas | Representational Image

Thane: The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced 12 hour water cut in several parts of the Kalyan, /titwala, shahd and nearby areas on Novem,ber 11. According to a notification by KDMC, the shutdown will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. This shutdown comes in order to facilitate repairs of electrical and mechanical equipment at the Mohili Water Purification Center, as well as repair work on water pipes in water distribution system.

In the notification by the KDMC, it wrote, "In order to carry out repair work on electrical and mechanical equipment at the Mohili Water Purification Center of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation and repair work on water pipes in the water distribution system from the Mohili Water Purification Center in the Manda Titwala area of ​​​​"A" ward area."

Read Also
Kalyan: Police Rescue 8-Month-Old Baby Within 6 Hours Of Abduction From Railway Station; Video
article-image

Which areas will face water supply disruption?

Water supply from the Mohili Water Purification Center of the Municipal Corporation to some parts of Kalyan East and West divisions, as well as Manda - Titwala, Vadavali, Ambivali, Shahad, Atali and other villages in Kalyan Rural Division will face 12 hour water shutdown. The municipal corporation has also requested the citizens to store and use water efficiently.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Airport Continues To Face Delays After Delhi AMSS Glitch; Air India Flight To London Hit By 7-Hour Delay
Mumbai Airport Continues To Face Delays After Delhi AMSS Glitch; Air India Flight To London Hit By 7-Hour Delay
Heroin Smuggling via Drones On Indo-Pak Border: BSF Recovers ₹2.5 Crore Worth Narcotics In Rajasthan
Heroin Smuggling via Drones On Indo-Pak Border: BSF Recovers ₹2.5 Crore Worth Narcotics In Rajasthan
All Flight Movements At Nepal’s Kathmandu Airport Halted After Technical Glitch In Runway Lights
All Flight Movements At Nepal’s Kathmandu Airport Halted After Technical Glitch In Runway Lights
'Made By Indians, For Indians': PM Modi Flags Off Varanasi–Khajuraho Vande Bharat, Launches Three More Trains Virtually
'Made By Indians, For Indians': PM Modi Flags Off Varanasi–Khajuraho Vande Bharat, Launches Three More Trains Virtually
Read Also
Good News Navi Mumbaikars! MMRDA Plans 21-km Double-Decker Flyover Connecting Bhiwandi Via Kalyan
article-image

Earlier this month, a 24 hour water cut was announced in several areas of Thane city on November 1 and November 2 to carry out essential infrastructure work, hence aiming to improve city's water distribution network.

Last month, residents across Thane faced 10 per cent reduction in water supply as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertook upgradation of electricity meters at the Pise and Panjrapur power stations. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) confirmed that the cut will be in effect from Tuesday, 7 October to Thursday, 9 October 2025.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Airport Continues To Face Delays After Delhi AMSS Glitch; Air India Flight To London Hit By...

Mumbai Airport Continues To Face Delays After Delhi AMSS Glitch; Air India Flight To London Hit By...

Thane: 12-Hour Water Cut Announced In Kalyan, Tiwala & Nearby Areas Due To Repair Work

Thane: 12-Hour Water Cut Announced In Kalyan, Tiwala & Nearby Areas Due To Repair Work

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 41-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling From Moving Local Train At Vashi Station

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 41-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling From Moving Local Train At Vashi Station

Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Kharghar Retired Kharghar Couple Duped Of ₹44.91 Lakh In ‘Digital...

Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Kharghar Retired Kharghar Couple Duped Of ₹44.91 Lakh In ‘Digital...

Palghar Crime: Kashigaon Police Bust Illegal Hookah Parlour At Forest Rooftop Hotel In Mira Road; 5...

Palghar Crime: Kashigaon Police Bust Illegal Hookah Parlour At Forest Rooftop Hotel In Mira Road; 5...