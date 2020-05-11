PM Modi emphasises need for 'focused' fight against COVID-19 in meeting with Chief Ministers

Speaking at the meeting, the Prime Minister was quoted by news agency ANI as saying that there had been "global recognition" of India's efforts to combat the virus.

"There is global recognition for India’s success in handling the COVID-19 pandemic and Government of India appreciates the efforts made by all state governments in this regard. Let us stay the course as we move forward together," Modi said.

While the virus and the consequent lockdown had brought most of the country to a halt, Modi assured that things were now looking up.

"Slowly but surely, economic activities have begun to pick up in several parts of the country," he said, adding that the process would "gather steam" in the coming days.

"We must realize that fight against COVID-19 has to be more focused now," the Prime Minister said.