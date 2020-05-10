Railways to start online booking from May 11: How to book tickets on IRCTC.co.in

Indian Railways has on Sunday decided to restart passenger train operations from May 12, said the Ministry of Railways.

The Ministry said that initially with 15 pairs of trains, these passenger trains will run as special trains from New Delhi Station and connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Booking for reservation in these trains will open from 4pm on Monday and will only be available through the IRCTC website, said the Ministry.

How to book your passenger train tickets from the IRCTC website?

Login to the IRCTC website with your existing user id and password. You can also register for a new account.

Click on 'Book Ticket' to proceed and to fill in the details of your travel

Select the train by which you wish to travel and continue the procedure

You can add people to your existing passenger list

Cross check all details before making the payment via the available payment methods. A confirmation email/SMS will be sent to your registered email or phone number.

The Ministry has categorically stated that the ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) shall be issued. Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations.

It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train, said the Ministry of Railways.

The Ministry added that further details including train schedule will be issued separately in due course.