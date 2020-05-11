Want to take a flight? Aarogya Setu app could be mandatory when govt restarts services

According to a CNN News18 report, air travel too many soon become possible. The publication quoted government sources to add that flight operations might resume in a phased manner at the end of this week. However, there may be many precautions alongside social distancing that will have to be taken. According to reports, officials from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and Directorate General of Civil Aviation have also visited airports in anticipation of flight resumptions.

Reports suggest that fliers may have to compulsorily download and install the Aarogya Setu app on their phones before they can travel. A Business Standard report adds that if the app is not "green" travellers will not be allowed inside the airport terminals. Additionally, people above the age of 80 may also be restricted from travelling, the publication quoted a draft note by the government to say. According to the reports, a proposal to not provide in-flight catering for journeys shorter than two hours has also surfaced.

In recent times, the Aarogya Setu app had faced criticism. Last week, a French hacker and Android applications developer who uses the pseudonym Elliot Alderson had raised concerns about the Modi government's app.