Indian Railways to resume amid Lockdown 3.0: Full list of passenger trains that will run from May 12

Indian Railways has on Sunday decided to restart passenger train operations from May 12, said the Ministry of Railways.
The Ministry said that initially with 15 pairs of trains, these passenger trains will run as special trains from New Delhi Station and connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.
Here's the complete list of trains which will operate from May 12:
1. New Delhi to Dibrugarh
2. New Delhi to Agartala
3. New Delhi to Howrah
4. New Delhi to Patna
5. New Delhi to Bilaspur
6. New Delhi to Ranchi
7. New Delhi to Bhubaneswar
8. New Delhi to Secunderabad
9. New Delhi to Bengaluru
10. New Delhi to Chennai
11. New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram
12. New Delhi to Madgaon
13. New Delhi to Mumbai Central
14. New Delhi to Ahmedabad
15. New Delhi to Jammu Tawi
Booking for reservation in these trains will open from 4pm on Monday and will only be available through the IRCTC website, said the Ministry.
The Ministry has categorically stated that the ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) shall be issued. Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations.
It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train, said the Ministry of Railways.
All passenger trains will run with AC coaches only and with limited stoppages. The fare will be equivalent to the ticket fare that is charged for Rajdhani Train, said the Ministry of Railways
The Ministry added that further details including train schedule will be issued separately in due course.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)