Indian Railways to resume amid Lockdown 3.0: Full list of passenger trains that will run from May 12

Indian Railways has on Sunday decided to restart passenger train operations from May 12, said the Ministry of Railways.

The Ministry said that initially with 15 pairs of trains, these passenger trains will run as special trains from New Delhi Station and connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Here's the complete list of trains which will operate from May 12:

1. New Delhi to Dibrugarh

2. New Delhi to Agartala

3. New Delhi to Howrah

4. New Delhi to Patna

5. New Delhi to Bilaspur

6. New Delhi to Ranchi

7. New Delhi to Bhubaneswar

8. New Delhi to Secunderabad

9. New Delhi to Bengaluru

10. New Delhi to Chennai

11. New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram

12. New Delhi to Madgaon

13. New Delhi to Mumbai Central

14. New Delhi to Ahmedabad

15. New Delhi to Jammu Tawi

Booking for reservation in these trains will open from 4pm on Monday and will only be available through the IRCTC website, said the Ministry.