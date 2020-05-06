'The story of a failure': French hacker finally publishes article on 'issues' in Modi govt's Aarogya Setu app

Alderson begins his article by describing the situation of people in Noida. If people do not have this app installed on their phones, they can be imprisoned up to six months or fined up to Rs 1000.

He went on to explain that with no host validation, any potential attacker can access internal files of the app causing a potential breach in the privacy of a user.

According to Alderson, the app developers 'silently' fixed the aforementioned issue.

But the ethical hacker continued his analysis on a rooted device -- a device which is jailbroken -- but could not use the application due to security reasons.

He bypassed the root detection features by simply writing some codes and once he could access the app, he discovered the ability of the users to know how many people have self-assessed themselves in their area.

The radius of the area can be selected between 500m, 1km, 2kms, 5kms or 10kms.

With that said, Alderson concluded his 'findings' by revealing how any potential hacker can access a lot of information about:

#Number of infected people

#Number of unwell people

#Number of people declared as bluetooth positive

#Number of self assessment made around the hacker's area

#Number of people using the app around the hacker's area

"Thanks to this endpoint an attacker can know who is infected anywhere in India, in the area of his choice. I can know if my neighbour is sick for example. Sounds like a privacy issue for me," he wrote.

He went on to reveal the number of infected people in some areas. Check it out below: