 Palghar Crime: Kashigaon Police Bust Illegal Hookah Parlour At Forest Rooftop Hotel In Mira Road; 5 Arrested, ₹41,000 Worth Material Seized
In a late-night raid, the Kashigaon Police exposed an illegally operating hookah parlour at Forest Rooftop Hotel, located in Kashigaon, Mira Road (East), Thane district. Acting on a tip-off received by Police Officer Sunil Thakur, the police confirmed the information and carried out a surprise raid around 11:00 p.m. on November 7.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Kashigaon Police raid Forest Rooftop Hotel in Mira Road, arrest five staff members, and seize ₹41,355 worth of hookah material during a late-night operation | Representational Image

Tobacco-Laced Hookah Served to Customers Without Authorisation

According to police reports, the establishment was found serving prohibited tobacco-mixed hookah to customers without authorization. During the raid, officers discovered 10 customers actively consuming hookah on the premises.

Five Hotel Staff Arrested, Hookah Equipment Seized

Police arrested five staff members identified as Abdul Rafi Abdul Gaffar Ansari (21) – Manager, resident of Dahisar (East), originally from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh; Abdulhaq Uddin (24) – Waiter, resident of Kashigaon, originally from Guwahati, Assam; Devidas Hakim Shikavar (19) – Waiter, resident of Ganjad, Dahanu, Palghar; Durgesh Vijendra Pandey (23) – Waiter, resident of Ganjad, Dahanu, Palghar, and Gautam Mohanlal Vishwakarma (24) – Waiter, resident of Dahisar (East), originally from Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh.

A total of ₹41,355 worth of hookah-related materials, including flavored tobacco, hookah pots, and smoking pipes, were seized during the operation.

FIR Registered Under Tobacco Control Act

Following the raid, an FIR was filed at Kashigaon Police Station under relevant sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, and Distribution) Act, 2003, including Sections 4(c), 6, 21(c), and 24.

Police Warn of Continued Crackdown on Illegal Hookah Parlours

Police officials stated that strict action will continue against establishments found violating public health and tobacco control laws.

