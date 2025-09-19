 Mumbai Coastal Road: Waterlogging In Amarsons PUP Due To Non-operational Dewatering Pump Raises Safety Concerns, BMC Rushes For Repairs; Video
An engineer from BMC Coastal Road department said that the dewatering pump was not operational due to a wire trip. "The pump is repaired and water is been cleared." "The PUP at Amarsons is not officially opened due to canopy installation at the staircase, however it is open to public," the officer added.

Friday, September 19, 2025, 11:25 AM IST
The morning walkers and cyclists on the newly inaugurated Coastal Road promenade at Breach Candy were astound to see the public underpass (PUP) waterlogged. |

Mumbai: The morning walkers and cyclists on the newly inaugurated Coastal Road promenade at Breach Candy were astound to see the public underpass (PUP) waterlogged. The PUP starting near Amarsons Gardens connects to the Coastal Road promenade.

Pump Failure Caused Coastal Road Waterlogging

An engineer from BMC Coastal Road department said that the dewatering pump was not operational due to a wire trip. "The pump is repaired and water is been cleared." "The PUP at Amarsons is not officially opened due to canopy installation at the staircase, however it is open to public," the officer added.

This is second such incident of the PUPs waterlogging. Recently during the heavy rains, which were accompanied by high tide, the Coastal Road PUPs saw minor water logging. However, people are expressing surprise and concern as why there was water accumulation this morning without rainfall.

No Leakage Found, Water May Be From Reclaimed Area

The incident has raised safety concerns. Clarifying the reason of waterlogging at the PUP the officer said, "The PUP is seven meters below sea level. There is no leakage, however water may come from the reclaimed area. We are investigating the exact reason and source of water in the PUP."

Mumbai’s newly opened Coastal Road promenade, stretching from Marine Drive to Worli, has quickly become a hotspot for locals and tourists seeking scenic waterfront views, jogging paths, and cycling tracks. However, the promenade is facing an unexpected challenges including widespread spitting and littering apart from waterlogging.

