Dahisar Police Book N Rose Developers Director And Staff For Negligence In Deadly Janakalyan SRA Blaze

Days after a fire at the Janakalyan SRA building in Dahisar East claimed the lives of three women, including a 74-year-old, and left 22 others injured, the Dahisar police registered a case against the director of N Rose Developers Pvt Ltd. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Days after a fire at the Janakalyan SRA building in Dahisar East claimed the lives of three women, including a 74-year-old, and left 22 others injured, the Dahisar police registered a case against the director of N Rose Developers Pvt Ltd, its contractor, supervisor and other responsible persons for allegedly causing death by negligence. The FIR in the case was registered on September 12. Police officials said the names of the accused would be made public only after arrests are carried out.

Resident’s Complaint Leads to FIR in Dahisar Fire Case

The FIR was lodged on a complaint by Mahesh Patel, 48, a rickshaw driver living in Building No. 3, B-wing. When the fire broke out around 2.30pm on September 7, Patelsaid he was at his third floor home with his mother, wife, daughter, aunt Madhu Patel, 53 and physically impaired niece Priya Ugrejia, 24, when he noticed smoke rising near the staircase duct and residents running in panic.

Patel rushed to evacuate his family. He told police that Madhu and Priya ran out but slipped on the second floor and got trapped. By the time he exited, he saw both women being carried out by others. Both succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Police Cite Lapses in Fire-Safety Measures

The police said the accused had failed to install or maintain critical fire-safety equipment and had not provided a separate electrical system to activate the safety mechanism, which left residents vulnerable when the fire broke out.

(To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/)