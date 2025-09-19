Mumbai: Metro Line 3 Promises Faster Commutes With Full Stretch Till Cuffe Parade, But Experts Question Fares

After years of controversy, delays, and rising costs, Mumbai’s first underground metro, Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, is finally set to become fully operational by September 30, on the eve of Navratri. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: After years of controversy, delays, and rising costs, Mumbai’s first underground metro, Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, is finally set to become fully operational by September 30, on the eve of Navratri. It will connect six business districts, 30 employment hubs, 12 educational institutions, 11 major hospitals, 10 transport hubs, and both airports, while also providing long-awaited connectivity to Kalbadevi, Girgaon, Nariman Point, and Cuffe Parade.

MMRC Banks on Full Stretch for Higher Usage

Currently, only the 22km stretch between Aarey JVLR and Worli’s Acharya Atre Chowk is operational, with a modest ridership of about 50,000 passengers on weekdays, rising to 70,000 on weekends due to its proximity to Siddhivinayak Temple. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), the project’s implementing authority, expects ridership to rise sharply once the line is extended up to Cuffe Parade.

However, transport experts remain cautious about the ridership boom. Vivek Pai, a transport expert and frequent commuter to south Mumbai offices, feels the ridership might not grow beyond 15-20% owing to accessibility and affordability. “While it will be convenient for those living in areas like Andheri, many working in south Mumbai reside in extended suburbs such as Kandivali, Borivali, Thane, or Kalyan, for whom accessing the underground metro is not practical,” he said, adding that Metro 3’s daily fare could be around Rs150-Rs200 (return) compared to around Rs10 in a second-class local train.”

Cuffe Parade Link to Boost Connectivity

However, transport analyst AV Shenoy believes that the remaining stretch will make a huge difference, as it connects commercial hubs like Cuffe Parade, Kalbadevi, and Nariman Point, and links railway Mumbai Central, Grant Road, CSMT, Churchgate, and Mahalaxmi stations. “Last-mile connectivity will not be a problem but affordability might deter as a trip to Mahim may cost Rs30-40 in comparison to Rs10 for a local train. Full operations may increase ridership, but not dramatically,” he added.

Green activist Zoru Bathena is more sceptical, “Suburban trains between Dadar and Churchgate are no longer jampacked as before as offices have shifted to the suburbs. This line will mostly serve AC train commuters, first-class passengers, or car owners. South Mumbai already has multiple transport options, and Metro 3 will simply add to them.”

Full operations and expectations

MMRC Managing Director Ashwini Bhide has been reiterating that 85% of Metro 3 riders will be the ones shifting from road travel. The line is projected to reduce 4.5 lakh daily vehicle trips initially, increasing to 6.5 lakh.

Even as MMRC races against time to complete the stations before the September 30 launch, sources said that Girgaon, Kalbadevi, Grant Road stations have been critical in the alignment, testing endurance due to space constraints.

Metro Work Uses Keyhole Surgery Approach

The construction work in these areas involved intricate methodology, akin to keyhole surgery, to minimise surface disruption. In Kalbadevi, Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) were used for the tracks, while the central station tunnel and cross connections with platforms were constructed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM).

Despite challenges, such as sensitive structures and old buildings in Kalbadevi and Girgaon, the tunneling was successful. Extensive design considerations and precautions were taken to ensure the safety and stability of these structures during construction.

