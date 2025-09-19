'Maharashtra Govt Plans To Scrap Non-Agricultural Tax On Land Conversion,' Says CM Davendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai: The revenue department is likely to amend the legal provisions to do away with nonagricultural (NA) taxes levied while converting agricultural land into commercial and residential units. The state cabinet decision was taken last year under the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government.

NA Tax Collection Process Explained

However, it has been facing implementation delays owing to legal issues. The NA tax is levied by municipal bodies on properties situated in their areas, commercial or residential. Then the revenue department recovers fees while dealing with fresh applications for the conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting on policy reforms on Thursday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the condition of obtaining NA permission for certain extents of land needed by micro and small industries and food processing units will be removed.

(To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/)