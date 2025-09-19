 'Maharashtra Govt Plans To Scrap Non-Agricultural Tax On Land Conversion,' Says CM Davendra Fadnavis
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Maharashtra Govt Plans To Scrap Non-Agricultural Tax On Land Conversion,' Says CM Davendra Fadnavis

'Maharashtra Govt Plans To Scrap Non-Agricultural Tax On Land Conversion,' Says CM Davendra Fadnavis

However, it has been facing implementation delays owing to legal issues. The NA tax is levied by municipal bodies on properties situated in their areas, commercial or residential. Then the revenue department recovers fees while dealing with fresh applications for the conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai: The revenue department is likely to amend the legal provisions to do away with nonagricultural (NA) taxes levied while converting agricultural land into commercial and residential units. The state cabinet decision was taken last year under the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government.

NA Tax Collection Process Explained

However, it has been facing implementation delays owing to legal issues. The NA tax is levied by municipal bodies on properties situated in their areas, commercial or residential. Then the revenue department recovers fees while dealing with fresh applications for the conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Scuffle Breaks Out At BKC Apple Store As Poor Crowd Management Mars iPhone 17 Launch |...
article-image

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting on policy reforms on Thursday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the condition of obtaining NA permission for certain extents of land needed by micro and small industries and food processing units will be removed.

FPJ Shorts
'Maharashtra Govt Plans To Scrap Non-Agricultural Tax On Land Conversion,' Says CM Davendra Fadnavis
'Maharashtra Govt Plans To Scrap Non-Agricultural Tax On Land Conversion,' Says CM Davendra Fadnavis
JLKF Former Militant Leader Yasin Malik's Shocking Claim! 'Successive Indian Governments, PMs And IB Sanctioned His Engagement With Pakistan'
JLKF Former Militant Leader Yasin Malik's Shocking Claim! 'Successive Indian Governments, PMs And IB Sanctioned His Engagement With Pakistan'
Motilal Oswal Settles Front-Running Allegations By SEBI With ₹34.85 Lakh Payment
Motilal Oswal Settles Front-Running Allegations By SEBI With ₹34.85 Lakh Payment
Chennai Weather News: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Anticipated In These Regions Of Tamil Nadu
Chennai Weather News: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Anticipated In These Regions Of Tamil Nadu

(To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Maharashtra Govt Plans To Scrap Non-Agricultural Tax On Land Conversion,' Says CM Davendra Fadnavis

'Maharashtra Govt Plans To Scrap Non-Agricultural Tax On Land Conversion,' Says CM Davendra Fadnavis

Mumbai News: Scuffle Breaks Out At BKC Apple Store As Poor Crowd Management Mars iPhone 17 Launch |...

Mumbai News: Scuffle Breaks Out At BKC Apple Store As Poor Crowd Management Mars iPhone 17 Launch |...

Apple iPhone 17 Series Goes On Sale: Massive Rush At Apple Store In Mumbai's BKC, Customers Waiting...

Apple iPhone 17 Series Goes On Sale: Massive Rush At Apple Store In Mumbai's BKC, Customers Waiting...

Mumbai Weather Update: City To See Light To Moderate Showers With Cloudy Skies Today; No Rain Alert...

Mumbai Weather Update: City To See Light To Moderate Showers With Cloudy Skies Today; No Rain Alert...

Mumbai News: BMC Hosts E-Waste Management Exhibition To Promote Recycling Awareness In Curry Road

Mumbai News: BMC Hosts E-Waste Management Exhibition To Promote Recycling Awareness In Curry Road