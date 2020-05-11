'Not the time to play politics...': Mamata Banerjee chides Modi govt during PM's meeting with Chief Ministers

According to an NDTV report, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of "playing politics" and discriminating in their behaviour towards different states. She alleged that the Modi government was working according to a "script" and said that this was not the time to play politics.

"Nobody ever asks our opinion… Don't bulldoze the federal structure. When we are cooperating with you, why are you attacking us? Why is it always Bengal, Bengal, Bengal ? Why criticise?" NDTV cited sources to quote Mamata as saying.

As per an IANS report that quoted sources at the state Secretariat Nabanno, Banerjee also asked for a special economic package from the Centre during the meeting with Modi. According to the sources, apart from the special economic package for Bengal, Banerjee sought central assistance to bring back all bengal migrant labourers stranded in various parts of the country.