Coronavirus in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee govt spars with Centre over classification of 'red zones' in the state

Kolkata: A fresh war of words erupted between the BJP and TMC on Friday over the number of COVID-19 "red" zones in West Bengal, with the ruling dispensation insisting that the state has just four hotspot districts and not 10, as listed by the Union health ministry.

The classification of the districts, announced after a video-conference chaired by the cabinet secretary with the state chief secretaries and health secretaries on April 30, is meant to be followed by all states and Union territories for a week post May 3 for containment operations.

Principal Secretary of the state health department Bibek Kumar, in his letter to the secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, described the list as "an erroneous assessment" and said Bengal, keeping in view the parameters set by the Centre, has earmarked four "red" zones -- Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore.