Coronavirus in India: Tea stalls and paan shops to reopen in West Bengal's green zones

More clarity is yet to come in from the Centre on reopening of shops, but West Bengal has decided to reopen standalone shops including tea and paan stalls from Monday, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

These however will apply to green zones and a total lockdown will continue in containment zones. Other shops that will reopen include electronics, mobile charging, hardware, laundry, stationery and paint shops. However Mamata issued a disclaimer saying people cannot sit at tea stalls to drink tea and chat.

Mamata has also said that factories in green zones can function while those in red zones will depend on permissions subject to various factors, like those that fall within containment zones. Private buses which have licences from the District Magistrate (DM) can operate in green zones after getting permission from the transport department. However only 20 passengers will be allowed on these buses and all have to wear masks.