Punjab extends curfew by 2 weeks; to be lifted from 7 am to 11 am every day

Earlier, Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar has expressed concern over violation of social distancing on Himachal Pradesh-Punjab border by residents of HP while returning to their native places.

As many as 23,361 people from Himachal Pradesh, who were stranded outside the state due to the coronavirus lockdown, have returned to their native places in their own vehicles from April 26 to 28 after getting e-passes from the respective district magistrates.

Amid recent reports of violation of social distance on HP-Punjab border near Una's Mehatpur barrier by stranded HP residents on their way back home, the BJP leader expressed his concern regarding the issue in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there are over 340 COVID-19 cases in the state of Punjab and 19 lives have been lost.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 31,332, of which 7,696 have recovered/discharged and 1,007 people have succumbed to the disease.

(With PTI inputs)