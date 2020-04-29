India-US katti? White House unfollows 6 official handles fortnight after India supplies HCQ to US

If someone were to sum up this turn of events, it’s surely a case of ‘daal mein kuch kaala hai’. Two weeks after The White House had followed several Indian government handles on Twitter, it was discovered that the official residence of the President of the United States has unfollowed six Twitter handles belonging to Indian government, Hindustan reported.
The accounts that were unfollowed include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister’s Office, and Rashtrapati Bhavan. Incidentally, these accounts were followed after India sent a huge consignment of hydroxychloroqine to the United States. Hydroxychloroquine, also known as HCQ, is the drug approved by the Donald Trump administration to treat the novel coronavirus, COVID-19
Incidentally, the White House usually does not follow heads of states, and only monitors all the US Departments that are the equivalent of Indian Ministries. However, the following of Indian government Twitter handles was an exception.
US President, Donald Trump, on Thursday profusely praised and thanked PM Modi for his decision to supply hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the anti-malaria drug used for Covid-19 disease, to some most affected nations.
In his morning tweet, President Trump said, “Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you, India and the Indian people, for the decision on HCQ.
Will not be forgotten! Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!”
India, the world’s largest producer of hydroxychloroquine, has given the drug to the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, and many SAARC nations.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)