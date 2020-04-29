India-US katti? White House unfollows 6 official handles fortnight after India supplies HCQ to US

Incidentally, the White House usually does not follow heads of states, and only monitors all the US Departments that are the equivalent of Indian Ministries. However, the following of Indian government Twitter handles was an exception.

US President, Donald Trump, on Thursday profusely praised and thanked PM Modi for his decision to supply hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the anti-malaria drug used for Covid-19 disease, to some most affected nations.

In his morning tweet, President Trump said, “Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you, India and the Indian people, for the decision on HCQ.

Will not be forgotten! Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!”

India, the world’s largest producer of hydroxychloroquine, has given the drug to the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, and many SAARC nations.