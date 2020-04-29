Howrah Stone-Pelting: 10 people arrested over attack on police officials, Mamata condemns incident

On Thursday 10 people were arrested over the stone pelting incident that took place in Howrah's Tikiapara area on Wednesday.

Speaking about the incident, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that the police would be taking action.

"Tikiapara incident should not have happened. It is sad, and I have asked police to take stern action," Mamata said.

Criticising those who have, in the Chief Minister's words, "filled pages with lies", Mamata said that "crime is crime".

"We do not differentiate based on cast and creed. In many places in UP, Delhi lots of things have happened. If one wants I can open Pandora’s box...but this is not the time for it," she added.