Howrah stone-pelting: Police personnel attacked in Bengal amid lockdown (watch video)

A video went viral on social media on Tuesday which showed members of a particular community attack cops in Howrah near Kolkata in West Bengal.

Reportedly, the crowd which had gathered at a marketplace in Tikiapara began pelting officials who were patrolling the area with stones when the police tried to disperse them. The incident occurred in Wards number 19 and 20 at Belirius Road in Howrah.

Bricks were hurled at police pickets and it’s believed that two police personnel have been injured. The markets had to be shut down as well because people were violating lockdown.