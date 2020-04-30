Leading from behind: West Bengal is testing less for COVID-19 than all states barring tiny Manipur and Mizoram

West Bengal’s testing numbers have risen in recent days, but the state continues to have a pretty low rate of testing, especially when one factors in the state’s population. According to a recently updated data analysis done by The Hindu, the state has conducted approximately 148.2 tests per million people, the third lowest after Manipur and Mizoram.

It must however be noted that while Manipur has 2 cases and Mizoram had 1, West Bengal has so far recorded over 758 positive cases, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per The Hindu’s data, Delhi tops the list with 2388 tests per million people.

As of April 29, at 6 pm, West Bengal’s daily update said that there had been 14,620 people tested so far. Of these, 1397 peoples – the highest so far in a single day – had been tested in the last 24 hours.