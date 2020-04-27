Coronavirus in West Bengal: Mamata slams Centre says 'there is absence of clarity'; cases cross 500-mark

COVID-19 cases in West Bengal crossed the 500-mark on Tuesday with figures moving up from 461 to 504 while the death toll has gone up to 20. 3.4 crore people have been screened till now but no new cases have been reported from containment zones in the past 2 weeks.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was part of a meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers of all states, with Kerela being the exception. “There was a meeting with the Prime Minister today, which we attended eventhough it wasn't our turn to speak. We don’t have any issues with the Centre’s circular, but they should consult states. At one point they say lockdown needs to be strict, then they say open shops. If you open shops, people will go. If people go out, lockdown will be violated. There is absence of clarity,” said Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha has asked for clarity from the Union Cabinet Secretary and by day after tomorrow, the State will take a call on what is to be done. Mamata gave indications of the lockdown being extended. “We are guessing that the lockdown will continue for long. There are many things that need to be taken care of till 21st May. We need to be very careful. We have to decide what relaxation is beneficial for the public and what is not,” added Mamata while speaking about red zones and containment areas in Kolkata and the districts that are the main concern.

The Chief Minister has asked people living in red zones not to step out and that food will be provided. Delivery of non-essential home services will also be provided. Red zones in the State include Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah and East Midnapore. 11 districts in orange zones include South 24 Parganas, Hoogly, West Midnapore, East and West Burdwan, Kalimpong, Nadia, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Murshidabad and Malda. The remaining 8 districts are in the green zone.

The West Bengal government has released a list of specific areas and wards in Kolkata and districts which are in the red zone.