'Focus on your job of using trolls to spread hate': Nusrat Jahan to Amit Malviya

The novel coronavirus outbreak has seen people coming together to solve crises and deal with issues arising from the lockdown. At the same time, varies political parties continue to attack each other over their opinions and policies.

On Thursday, Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan took to Twitter to criticise BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya after the latter shared a notice announcing the transfer of the Medical Superintendent and VP of Murshidabad Medical College. Malviya had alleged that this was being done "after his order to hide Covid deaths came to the fore".

"Unable to hide grim reality of the crisis in WB, Mamata Banerjee is trying to wash her hands off, making scapegoats out of government servants for carrying out her orders," he added.

Jahan was quick to respond, urging the BJP leader to "focus on your job of using trolls to spread hate and fake news".

"Leave serious issues like governance and politics for others," she added.