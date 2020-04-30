'Focus on your job of using trolls to spread hate': Nusrat Jahan to Amit Malviya

The novel coronavirus outbreak has seen people coming together to solve crises and deal with issues arising from the lockdown. At the same time, varies political parties continue to attack each other over their opinions and policies.
On Thursday, Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan took to Twitter to criticise BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya after the latter shared a notice announcing the transfer of the Medical Superintendent and VP of Murshidabad Medical College. Malviya had alleged that this was being done "after his order to hide Covid deaths came to the fore".
"Unable to hide grim reality of the crisis in WB, Mamata Banerjee is trying to wash her hands off, making scapegoats out of government servants for carrying out her orders," he added.
Jahan was quick to respond, urging the BJP leader to "focus on your job of using trolls to spread hate and fake news".
"Leave serious issues like governance and politics for others," she added.
In a follow-up tweet Malviya alleged that while the fight against the novel coronavirus could wait, "CM Mamata Banerjee’ farman is final".
"It’s almost impossible to move from Murshidabad to Siliguri (separated by 360km) amidst the lockdown. Still he has been transferred to an altogether different medical college," Malviya wrote.
This is not the first tussle the two parties have engaged in on Thursday. Earlier in the day the West Bengal BJP Twitter handle had alleged that the Chief Minister had brought back around 3,00 students to the state in three buses.
The West Bengal Police had tweeted to clarify that 2368 students were being brought back in 95 buses, and later even ran a fact check of sorts, reiterating that that was false news.
The BJP however remained unrepentant, urging the police to "stop being handiman of the TMC".
"The tweet refers to a media report. If you have comprehension issue, get someone to read the 'original' report. We have kept a screenshot and web archive of it. Stop terrorising media to change reports!" the party tweeted.
And while we were unable to counter the unassailable fact that they were indeed quoting a news report, one cannot help but wonder how around a thousand students fit into each bus. (1000 X 3 buses).
West Bengal has so far recorded 758 positive cases. Of these 124 have recovered and 22 have passed away from the virus. Several others have died from co-morbidity issues.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)