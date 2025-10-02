Punjab’s GST Collections Jump 22.35% In First Half Of FY 2025: Harpal Singh Cheema

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema | Photo: PTI

Chandigarh: Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said that the state registered gross GST collections of Rs 13,971 crore during the first half of the financial year - April–September 2025, a substantial increase compared to Rs 11,418 crore collected in the same period last year, reflecting a significant growth rate of 22.35%.

Cheema said in a statement that over the first six months of this financial year, state has recorded a gross GST revenue growth of Rs 2,553 crore as compared to the corresponding period last year. He said that the state's year-on-year GST growth rate has risen dramatically from just 5% in the first half of FY 2024–25 to an impressive 22.35 percent in FY 2025–26. He said that this figure far exceeds the national GST growth rate of around 6% unequivocally underscoring the success of Punjab’s revenue mobilisation efforts. “In addition to GST, Punjab has also shown encouraging results in other indirect tax categories. Collections under VAT and CST increased by 10%, while the Punjab State Development Tax (PSDT) registered a growth of 11% during September 2025 compared to the same month last year”, said Cheema.

Mentioning the impact of recent GST rationalisation, the finance minister said that Punjab’s performance has proven to be much stronger than the national average. “While most other states recorded negative growth trends in September 2025, Punjab continued to show resilience and reported double-digit growth.

In September 2025 alone, the State collected Rs 2,140.82 crore, up from Rs 1,943 crore in September 2024, marking an increase of Rs 197.82 crore and a growth rate of 10%, a sharp improvement compared to the modest 5% growth seen in the same period last year”, he added.