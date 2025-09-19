 Mumbai: Malvani Police Book Umesh Pandey For Obscene Acts, Intimidation Of Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh
Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
MLA Aslam Shaikh | Source: Facebook

Mumbai: The Malvani police have registered a case against an individual identified as Umesh Pandey, 45, for allegedly verbally abusing Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh. The incident occurred on Wednesday premises of the Malvani police station. Based on a complaint filed by the MLA’s workers, the police registered the case under Sections 296 (obscene acts and songs) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A notice has been issued to Pandey.

