Mumbai: Malvani Police Book Umesh Pandey For Obscene Acts, Intimidation Of Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh

Mumbai: The Malvani police have registered a case against an individual identified as Umesh Pandey, 45, for allegedly verbally abusing Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh. The incident occurred on Wednesday premises of the Malvani police station. Based on a complaint filed by the MLA’s workers, the police registered the case under Sections 296 (obscene acts and songs) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A notice has been issued to Pandey.

According to the police, on Wednesday, Umesh Pandey arrived at the Malvani police station in connection with another case. At that time, he allegedly verbally abused MLA Aslam Shaikh in the premises of the police station. Shaikh’s volunteers, who were present near the police station, recorded the incident and filed a complaint against him. Following this, the police registered the case. A source said that Padey is a BJP worker.

