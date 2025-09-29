Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Continue In City, Intense Showers Predicted As IMD Issues Orange Alert For MMR |

Mumbai: Mumbai and its surrounding districts woke up to heavy showers and gusty winds on Monday morning, with the downpour continuing from late Sunday night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed the city and nearby regions under an orange alert for September 29, warning of more intense spells through the day. Though the rainfall intensity is marginally lower compared to Sunday’s deluge, officials have urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.

Mumbai Lashed By Heavy Rains A Day Ago

On September 28, Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Raigad were under a red alert, witnessing widespread heavy to very heavy rain that disrupted normal life. Roads in several parts of the city, particularly in the western suburbs and South Mumbai, were waterlogged, slowing down traffic. On Monday too, several pockets of the city reported accumulated water after morning showers. IMD has warned that rainfall could pick up pace again by afternoon, possibly affecting public transport and daily commutes.

In Thane and Navi Mumbai, the situation remained similar, with heavy showers since early morning. Residents were advised to stay indoors unless necessary, as waterlogging and traffic snarls continued across arterial routes.

Palghar district also witnessed consistent rainfall. In rural and coastal parts, overflowing streams and smaller rivers raised concerns of flooding. Local authorities reported that water had entered homes in some villages, forcing the relocation of residents to safer spots.

With the IMD’s orange alert in place, the district administration is on high alert, keeping rescue teams ready. In Vasai-Virar, intense rain led to waterlogging in some areas, causing severe inconvenience. Authorities have declared a holiday for schools in the Palghar district.

Heavy Rains Predicted In Konkan Region

Raigad district, which faced a red alert on Sunday, continued to be battered by heavy showers on Monday. The Ghats and coastal stretches reported incessant rainfall, with instances of landslides in hilly areas. Officials have urged residents in landslide-prone zones to remain vigilant and avoid unsafe travel routes.

Further down the Konkan coast, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts are on yellow alert. While rainfall intensity has reduced compared to Sunday, moderate to heavy showers continued across several towns. The sea remained rough, leading authorities to issue strict warnings to fishermen against venturing out. In hilly terrain, the risk of landslides also remains high and local administrations have appealed for caution.

