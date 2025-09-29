 Mumbai News: Two Separate Road Accidents Hit South Mumbai Over Weekend, Minor Injuries Reported
Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 03:34 AM IST
Mumbai: South Mumbai witnessed two separate road accidents over the weekend, one on Saturday at Worli and another on Sunday evening in the Marine Drive police jurisdiction. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported in either incident, though several people sustained minor injuries.

Sunday’s Marine Drive Accident

On Sunday around 6 p.m., Vinod Kumar Upadhyay (53), a driver residing at Kurla West, was driving a Kia car (MH 01 DX 0689) owned by Tajuddin. The vehicle was heading towards Bandra via the Coastal Road when a Swift car (OD 04 X 6400), driven by Vivek Rambab Sainik (20), attempted to overtake and collided with the Kia after it slowed down.

As a result, Upadhyay sustained minor injuries to his hand, while a passenger in the Swift, Alok Mishra (19), was also hurt. Both were rushed to GT Hospital for treatment. Police confirmed that the injuries were not serious.

Saturday’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link Incident

A day earlier, chaos unfolded on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link when a speeding Hyundai car rammed into a taxi, injuring four people, including the driver. According to Worli Police, taxi driver Amjad Khan had picked up three passengers from Mumbai Central and was en route to Bandra when the Hyundai hit the taxi from behind on the northbound lane of the sea link.

The impact was so severe that the taxi overturned, leaving the driver and all three passengers injured. The car driver fled the scene without stopping. The victims were immediately rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, where they are undergoing treatment.

An FIR has been registered against the unknown driver under Sections 281 and 324 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in Worli Police Station. Police teams are scanning CCTV footage to trace the vehicle and nab the accused. The mishap briefly disrupted traffic on the busy sea link stretch.

