CBI Launches Probe Into 2020 Palghar Lynching Of Two Sadhus And Driver

CBI | Representative image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a probe into the lynching of two sadhus and their driver by a large mob in Palghar in 2020. Fresh cases were registered by the Special Task Branch of the CBI on September 11, following a request from the state government.

Consent from Maharashtra Government

According to the CBI, the cases were registered consequent to the consent of the Government of Maharashtra vide notification dated February 6, 2024, for investigation in respect of the criminal case registered at Kasa Police Station for assaulting Sushil Giri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpruksh Giri, both sadhus, and their driver, Nilesh Telgade, who were travelling by car to Surat, near Gadchinchale village, near Chaukipada, Palghar.

Mob Violence and Attack on Police

The mob had lynched the three to death and assaulted policemen who tried to stop the victims. The mob threw stones, used lathis and other weapons, injuring several policemen.

Three Separate FIRs Registered

CBI has registered three separate cases on the complaints of Bhagwat Sonawane, sub-divisional police officer/DYSP, Jawhar Division, Palghar; Anandrao Kale, assistant police inspector, Kasa police station; and Sudhir Katare, police sub-inspector, Kasa police station. The accused have been charged with assault and lynching by a mob leading to the death of three persons, use of lathis and other weapons causing damage to property, abetment, and conspiracy, assault and attempt to murder of a public servant by use of lathi and other weapons, using criminal force to deter a public servant, voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, and acts of abetment, conspiracy, and use of criminal force with infliction of grievous hurt to deter the public servant from discharging official duties.

April 2020 Incident

As per the police, on April 16, 2020, information was received that three people had been blocked by a mob of 400 to 500 people at the forest check post, Gadchinchale, Chowkipada. A police team then reached the spot and took out three people from a vehicle and took them towards a government vehicle. One of the three persons told the police that they lived in Nashik and were going to attend the funeral of a guru.

While they were travelling from Saivan to Dadra Nagar Haveli Road, a crowd stopped them at Gadchinchale and started saying that they were not sadhus but thieves. While they were being seated in the government vehicle, a crowd of 400 to 500 people suddenly started shouting and pelting stones at the government vehicle. Some of the stones were thrown in the direction of the police by the crowd and the violent crowd demanded that the police hand over the three persons to them. The police stated that the mob loudly abused the three persons and they killed them by kicking them, hitting them with stones, and causing serious injuries to their heads. The violent crowd also attacked the police party.

Earlier CID Probe

Initially, the case was probed by Palghar police and later the State CID took over the probe. The CID had arrested around 250 persons in the case and had also filed chargesheets. The incident had led to allegations by the opposition, then led by current Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, that investigations in the case were mismanaged. There was a demand for the investigations in the case to be transferred from the state police to the CBI.