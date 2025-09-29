Mumbai News: Man Alleges Brother’s Family Denied Him Entry Into His Own Flat In Dadar, FIR Registered | File Pic (Representative Image)

In a bizarre case of a family feud escalating into a police matter, a 55-year-old garments businessman from Dadar has lodged a complaint against his brother’s wife and children for allegedly denying him entry into his own flat.

The complainant, Abhay Hasmukhlal Kubadia, a resident of Silver Apartment on Shankar Ghanekar Road, Dadar, claims that on the afternoon of September 26, he and his family were prevented from entering their legally owned flat in Sumer Apartment by his brother’s wife Hema Kubadia, 51, and her children Yash, 25, and Riya, 20.

Property Dispute Dates Back to 1998

According to the FIR filed at Dadar Police Station, the flat in question was purchased by Abhay and his wife Dimple in 1998. Kubadia, who owns a garments business at Atlantic Plaza and resides temporarily at Silver Apartment, Dadar, had moved out of his Sumer Apartment flat in 2023 due to space constraints.

His younger brother, Jayesh Kubadia, 51, owns the adjacent flat. Though the two flats are next to each other, they are internally connected.

Attempt to Move Back Leads to Confrontation

As the rental agreement of his temporary residence at Silver Apartment ended on September 30, Kubadia decided to move back into his own flat with his family on September 26. It was during this attempt that the confrontation allegedly occurred.

According to Kubadia, despite ringing the doorbell, no one responded initially. Later, Hema along with her son Yash and daughter Riya, opened the door but allegedly refused to let him enter his own property.

Police Intervention and FIR Filed

After being denied entry, Kubadia dialed the police helpline number 100 and sought assistance. Police arrived at the location and later accompanied him to the Dadar Police Station, where an official complaint was lodged.

Following the complaint, the Dadar police have registered a case against Hema, Yash, and Riya Kubadia under sections 3(5) and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Further investigations into the matter are underway.