Mumbai News: MNS Student Wing Urges Garba Pandals In Borivali, Dahisar And Charkop To Play Marathi Songs During Navratri | VIDEO

MNS Vidyarthi Sena urged Borivali, Dahisar, and Charkop Garba organisers to incorporate Marathi songs during Navratri. They emphasised the representation of Marathi culture alongside Gujarati and Hindi songs in the celebrations, reflecting local identity.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
MNS Student Wing Urges Garba Pandals In North Mumbai To Play Marathi Songs During Navratri | VIDEO |

Mumbai: The MNS Vidyarthi Sena has appealed to Garba organisers in Borivali, Dahisar, and Charkop to include Marathi songs during Navratri celebrations. The student wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) submitted a formal memorandum to several pandal organisers in Borivali on Sunday, highlighting the need to represent Marathi culture in the festivities.

The Sena leaders pointed out that while Garba has strong roots in the Gujarati community, the celebrations in North Mumbai attract thousands of Maharashtrian participants as well. Currently, most pandals feature Gujarati and Hindi songs during the dance performances. The MNS has argued that Marathi songs should also be included, ensuring that the cultural identity of the local population is reflected in the festive atmosphere.

Watch Video

One leader associated with the campaign said that the Government of India recently granted Marathi the status of a classical language, and this recognition should also translate into greater representation of Marathi music in public celebrations. “As Hindi songs find space at these events, Marathi songs must also be played, especially in areas where a large Maharashtrian population actively participates in Garba,” the leader added.

article-image

The demand has sparked discussions around cultural inclusivity at festivals. Supporters believe it would enrich the celebrations by blending Marathi music with traditional Garba beats, offering participants a wider cultural experience. Others feel that the focus should remain on Garba’s Gujarati roots while also respecting local sentiments.

Navratri is one of the biggest festivals in Mumbai, with large gatherings at pandals across the city. The MNS Vidyarthi Sena’s appeal is seen as part of its continued effort to promote Marathi pride in public spaces while encouraging organisers to embrace diverse cultural expressions during the nine-day festival.

