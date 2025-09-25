 'Play In Your Locality...': After NESCO Clash, Mumbaikars Seek Less Crowded Alternatives For Navratri Garba Nights
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Play In Your Locality...': After NESCO Clash, Mumbaikars Seek Less Crowded Alternatives For Navratri Garba Nights

'Play In Your Locality...': After NESCO Clash, Mumbaikars Seek Less Crowded Alternatives For Navratri Garba Nights

Chaos erupted at the Navratri Dandiya event in Goregaon East when 19-year-old Jenil Barbaya was brutally attacked, sustaining head injuries, causing panic among attendees despite his recovery.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
'Play In Your Locality...': After NESCO Clash, Mumbaikars Seek Less Crowded Alternatives For Navratri Garba Nights |

Mumbai: What was meant to be a night of music, color, and celebration turned into chaos at the Navratri Dandiya event in the NESCO Compound, Goregaon East. A 19-year-old youth, Jenil Barbaya, was brutally attacked during the festivities, leaving him with multiple head injuries. Though doctors confirmed that he is now out of danger, the shocking incident has left festival-goers shaken.

The clash, which began during the dance, quickly escalated into violence. Videos from the venue showed Jenil bleeding and panic spreading among participants. While police briefly detained a few youths, reports claim they managed to escape custody.

The larger issue, however, is the mismanagement at the venue. Attendees alleged that tickets were oversold, leading to overcrowding and lack of security. Many complained that certain groups took over dance spaces, leaving others sidelined and often sparking fights.

Families and youngsters who had paid the same entry fee felt cheated. With memories of the clash still fresh, many are now looking for safer and more peaceful pandals, away from the commercial rush. Instead of big-ticket venues, smaller community-driven Garba pandals are becoming attractive options.

FPJ Shorts
'That’s Mumbai For You': Stranded Women Get Help At 2 AM, Netizens Compare With Delhi
'That’s Mumbai For You': Stranded Women Get Help At 2 AM, Netizens Compare With Delhi
Durga Puja 2025: Mumbai Celebrates Bengal’s Biggest Festival With Grand Pandals, Culture And Cuisine
Durga Puja 2025: Mumbai Celebrates Bengal’s Biggest Festival With Grand Pandals, Culture And Cuisine
OSSC CHSL Final Result 2025 Announced; Direct Link Here
OSSC CHSL Final Result 2025 Announced; Direct Link Here
UP: Unregistered Madrassa In Bahraich Under Scrutiny After 40 Girls Found Locked In Toilet
UP: Unregistered Madrassa In Bahraich Under Scrutiny After 40 Girls Found Locked In Toilet

In North Mumbai, residents are turning to places like the Shimpoli Navratri Mandal in Borivali, Charkop Garba in Kandivali, and Sai Baba Mandal in Malad, which are known for their simple setups and family-friendly atmosphere. These events may not boast celebrity singers, but they offer space where everyone can dance without fear.

Read Also
Shardiya Navratri 2025: Mumbai's Most 'Underrated' Garba Pandals Awaits You! Check Out Must-Visit...
article-image

In South Mumbai, options like the CP Tank Navratri Mandal in Girgaon, Lalbaug Navratri Mandal, and Matunga Gujarati Club Garba are gaining attention. These community pandals keep the traditional spirit alive, focusing on music, devotion, and safety rather than overcrowded spectacles.

Netizen React

Navratri is about togetherness and joy, but the NESCO incident has reminded many that safety comes first. Reacting to the NESCO crowd, many netizens compared Mumbai's Garba system to Gujarat and sharing their own experiences at such crowded Garba pandals and lack of security or coordination at the pandal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'That’s Mumbai For You': Stranded Women Get Help At 2 AM, Netizens Compare With Delhi

'That’s Mumbai For You': Stranded Women Get Help At 2 AM, Netizens Compare With Delhi

Durga Puja 2025: Mumbai Celebrates Bengal’s Biggest Festival With Grand Pandals, Culture And...

Durga Puja 2025: Mumbai Celebrates Bengal’s Biggest Festival With Grand Pandals, Culture And...

Mumbai News: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Chancellor Samir Shantilal Somaiya Becomes First Indian...

Mumbai News: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Chancellor Samir Shantilal Somaiya Becomes First Indian...

'Play In Your Locality...': After NESCO Clash, Mumbaikars Seek Less Crowded Alternatives For...

'Play In Your Locality...': After NESCO Clash, Mumbaikars Seek Less Crowded Alternatives For...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Plans To Introduce 50+ Electric Buses For Airport-City Transport Ahead Of...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Plans To Introduce 50+ Electric Buses For Airport-City Transport Ahead Of...