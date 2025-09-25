'Play In Your Locality...': After NESCO Clash, Mumbaikars Seek Less Crowded Alternatives For Navratri Garba Nights |

Mumbai: What was meant to be a night of music, color, and celebration turned into chaos at the Navratri Dandiya event in the NESCO Compound, Goregaon East. A 19-year-old youth, Jenil Barbaya, was brutally attacked during the festivities, leaving him with multiple head injuries. Though doctors confirmed that he is now out of danger, the shocking incident has left festival-goers shaken.

The clash, which began during the dance, quickly escalated into violence. Videos from the venue showed Jenil bleeding and panic spreading among participants. While police briefly detained a few youths, reports claim they managed to escape custody.

𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐭 𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐂𝐎 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢 |

• 19 year old Jenil Barbaya has been admitted to ICU into Tunga Hospital in Goraswadi, Malad West for… pic.twitter.com/vpupEnO2vv — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) September 25, 2025

The larger issue, however, is the mismanagement at the venue. Attendees alleged that tickets were oversold, leading to overcrowding and lack of security. Many complained that certain groups took over dance spaces, leaving others sidelined and often sparking fights.

Families and youngsters who had paid the same entry fee felt cheated. With memories of the clash still fresh, many are now looking for safer and more peaceful pandals, away from the commercial rush. Instead of big-ticket venues, smaller community-driven Garba pandals are becoming attractive options.

In North Mumbai, residents are turning to places like the Shimpoli Navratri Mandal in Borivali, Charkop Garba in Kandivali, and Sai Baba Mandal in Malad, which are known for their simple setups and family-friendly atmosphere. These events may not boast celebrity singers, but they offer space where everyone can dance without fear.

In South Mumbai, options like the CP Tank Navratri Mandal in Girgaon, Lalbaug Navratri Mandal, and Matunga Gujarati Club Garba are gaining attention. These community pandals keep the traditional spirit alive, focusing on music, devotion, and safety rather than overcrowded spectacles.

Netizen React

Navratri is about togetherness and joy, but the NESCO incident has reminded many that safety comes first. Reacting to the NESCO crowd, many netizens compared Mumbai's Garba system to Gujarat and sharing their own experiences at such crowded Garba pandals and lack of security or coordination at the pandal.