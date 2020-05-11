Coronavirus in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander: Full list of containment zones

With an increase of 4,213 cases in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 67,152 on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of active cases in the country rose to 44,029, while 20,916 patients have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, according to the Ministry.

The number of deaths in the country due to the infection reached 2,206 on Sunday.

Maharashtra, with 22,171 confirmed cases is the worst-affected due to the infection so far.

Here is the full list of containment zones in Mumbai: