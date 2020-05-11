Coronavirus in West Bengal: Four more BSF personnel test positive; total count now at 9

Four more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in West Bengal tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to sources. The four of them are from the BSF Tagorevilla Campus in Alambazar. One of the officials who tested positive is an Assistant Sub-Inspector.
In total, six BSF personnel were tested in this batch, the results for which came out on Sunday. This takes the count to nine, as five BSF personnel had tested positive earlier in May. Close to 80 personnel have been quarantined so far. More officials are being tested at the BSF Composite Hospital in Salt Lake area. It is estimated that more than 50 BSF personnel are waiting to be tested for COVID-19.
Six BSF personnel were tested earlier in the month, of which the five who had tested positive are admitted to the state-run MR Bangur Hospital in Tollygunj. These officials had been on escort duty with one of the two inter-ministerial central teams (ICMT) sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for spot assessment of the COVID-19 situation in West Bengal. The team had stayed at the BSF Officers' Institute on Gurusaday road in the Ballygunge area.
Those who had tested positive earlier, had been on duty since 20th April. The first confirmed case which was established on May 1st, was that of a constable who was driving one of the vehicles used by the IMCT. Subsequently nine more members of the BSF Camp in Alambazar have now tested positive for COVID-19.
