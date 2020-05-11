Coronavirus in West Bengal: Four more BSF personnel test positive; total count now at 9

Four more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in West Bengal tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to sources. The four of them are from the BSF Tagorevilla Campus in Alambazar. One of the officials who tested positive is an Assistant Sub-Inspector.

In total, six BSF personnel were tested in this batch, the results for which came out on Sunday. This takes the count to nine, as five BSF personnel had tested positive earlier in May. Close to 80 personnel have been quarantined so far. More officials are being tested at the BSF Composite Hospital in Salt Lake area. It is estimated that more than 50 BSF personnel are waiting to be tested for COVID-19.