Coronavirus in India: 30 BSF jawans test positive in Jodhpur, some reports awaited

The company has been quarantined at the BSF’s Subsidary Training Centre (STC) in Jodhpur. Samples of the entire company were taken on Tuesday and reports have come in on Wednesday. Those who have been tested positive have been admitted to AIIMS, Jodhpur for treatment.

BSF has also taken a decision that all its officers and personnel, deployed along the Indo-Pak border, returning to duty after vacation would be first put in quarantine centres for 14 days. This is after a directive from the Central government. Over 2000 BSF personnel of various ranks were on vacation at the time of Holi and with the COVID-19 outbreak, they had been advised to stay in their home towns. They are now reporting back to duty.

BSF is the first line of defence on the Indian borders. Rajasthan has a strong deployment of BSF as there it shares a 1000 kilometer border with Pakistan.