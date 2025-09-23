Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

Pushkar Singh Dhami |

According to the recent report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, Uttarakhand has achieved a historic milestone by recording a revenue surplus of ₹5,310 crore in the financial year 2022–23. With this achievement, Uttarakhand has joined the group of states that registered a revenue surplus during this period.

Key Highlights of the CAG Report:

•Revenue Surplus: Uttarakhand recorded a surplus of ₹5,310 crore in FY 2022–23.

•Overall Progress: This reflects a remarkable improvement in the state’s financial condition.

•Proof of Economic Strength: Once associated with the “BIMARU” category, Uttarakhand has now set an example of robust financial management.

•Positive Economic Transition: Despite earlier challenges of financial discipline, the state achieved this milestone through prudent management and transparent policies.

This achievement recorded in the CAG report is the result of Uttarakhand’s good governance policies. Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Developed India,” we have taken concrete steps to strengthen the state financially.

This is not merely a statistical achievement, but a strong step towards Uttarakhand’s economic self-reliance and prosperous future. Moving forward with a policy of transparency, accountability, and financial discipline, the government is working with the resolve to make Uttarakhand a developed and self-reliant state.