Newlywed Woman Alleges Husband Of Being 'Impotent', Demands ₹2 Crore In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 35-year-old man from Bengaluru's Govindarajnagar, got married on 5 May. Following the wedding, he and his wife began living together at Saptagiri Palace in Bengaluru. The man has filed a case against his 29-year-old wife, according to NDTV.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the man, three months into the marriage, his wife suspected him of being impotent and allegedly coerced him into undergoing a medical examination, as the marriage had not been consummated.

The man claimed that doctors confirmed he was physically capable of engaging in sexual activity. He further stated that the doctors attributed his reluctance to mental stress and advised patience.

However, the dispute escalated when his wife allegedly began demanding ₹2 crore as compensation for what she described as his failure to 'fulfil marital obligations'.

In his complaint, the man accused his wife and her relatives of forcibly entering his residence in Govindarajnagar on 17 August, where they allegedly assaulted him and members of his family.

Following the incident, he approached the police. Based on his complaint, the Govindarajnagar Police Station registered a case against his wife and her relatives under charges of assault and harassment.

The man also claimed that his wife is associated with the media wing of the BJP and has appealed to the party to extend its support to him.

In a separate incident from August, a woman approached the Telangana High Court, seeking a divorce and Rs 90 lakh alimony on the ground that her husband was “impotent." However, the High Court rejected the woman’s plea, stating that she did not have any proof to back up her claim on the husband’s impotency or that he had committed marriage fraud.