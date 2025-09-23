 Karnataka Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband In Front Of Teenage Daughter At Bengaluru Bus Stand
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband In Front Of Teenage Daughter At Bengaluru Bus Stand

Karnataka Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband In Front Of Teenage Daughter At Bengaluru Bus Stand

The incident occurred in full public view at the Sunkadakatte bus stand here on Monday morning, they said. The bystanders tried to stop Lohitashwa (35), but he brandished the knife at them and fled the spot after allegedly stabbing Rekha multiple times in her chest and stomach, police said. She succumbed to injuries on the spot, and her daughter is the witness to the crime, they added.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband In Front Of Teenage Daughter At Bengaluru Bus Stand | Representative image

Bengaluru: A 32-year-old woman has been stabbed to death by her husband in front of her teenage daughter at a bus stand here, police said on Tuesday.\ The couple got married only three months ago and this is second marriage for both of them, a police officer said, citing preliminary investigation.

About The Incident

The incident occurred in full public view at the Sunkadakatte bus stand here on Monday morning, they said.

The bystanders tried to stop Lohitashwa (35), but he brandished the knife at them and fled the spot after allegedly stabbing Rekha multiple times in her chest and stomach, police said.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband In Front Of Teenage Daughter At Bengaluru Bus Stand
Karnataka Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband In Front Of Teenage Daughter At Bengaluru Bus Stand
Pune Shocker! Katkari Youth Dies at Sassoon General Hospital After Being Left Untreated For 2 Hours (VIDEO)
Pune Shocker! Katkari Youth Dies at Sassoon General Hospital After Being Left Untreated For 2 Hours (VIDEO)
UP: 14-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing After Being Scolded For Quarrel At School, Family Protests In Muzaffarnagar
UP: 14-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing After Being Scolded For Quarrel At School, Family Protests In Muzaffarnagar
Rishab Shetty SLAMS Viral 'No Meat, Smoking & Alcohol' Warning Post For Kantara Chapter 1 Viewers: 'Nobody Has Right To Question...'
Rishab Shetty SLAMS Viral 'No Meat, Smoking & Alcohol' Warning Post For Kantara Chapter 1 Viewers: 'Nobody Has Right To Question...'

She succumbed to injuries on the spot, and her daughter is the witness to the crime, they added.

Read Also
All 'False' Cases Against Azam Khan Will Be Withdrawn Once SP Comes To Power In UP: Samajwadi Party...
article-image

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that the couple had married just three months ago. This was a second marriage for both of them. While Rekha worked at a call centre, Lohitashwa worked as a cab driver. They met through mutual friends and after a year and a half of courtship, they got married.

Marital discord is suspected to be the motive behind the offence, he said.

The couple were staying at a rented house near Sunkadakatte, and her elder daughter from the first marriage lived with them while her younger daughter stayed with Rekha's parents.

The couple quarreled frequently since their marriage, and on the day of the incident too, they had a heated argument following which Rekha along with her 13-year-old daughter left for the bus stand. He rushed to the spot and started quarreling. When her daughter intervened, he took out a knife and stabbed her to death, the officer said.

A murder case has been registered at the Kamakshipalya police station, police said, adding that efforts are being taken to nab the suspect, who is at large.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband In Front Of Teenage Daughter At...

Karnataka Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband In Front Of Teenage Daughter At...

All 'False' Cases Against Azam Khan Will Be Withdrawn Once SP Comes To Power In UP: Samajwadi Party...

All 'False' Cases Against Azam Khan Will Be Withdrawn Once SP Comes To Power In UP: Samajwadi Party...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Allows Loudspeakers For Ramlila, Durga Puja Till Midnight - VIDEO

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Allows Loudspeakers For Ramlila, Durga Puja Till Midnight - VIDEO

Tamil Nadu News: Kancheepuram Court Sends DSP To Judicial Custody For Failing To Act In SC/ST Case

Tamil Nadu News: Kancheepuram Court Sends DSP To Judicial Custody For Failing To Act In SC/ST Case

Kolkata Receives More Rainfall In 24 Hours Than 1st 22 Days Of September, What Brings Heavy Showers...

Kolkata Receives More Rainfall In 24 Hours Than 1st 22 Days Of September, What Brings Heavy Showers...