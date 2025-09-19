 Thane Shocker: Viral Video From Mumbra Shows Man Playing With Dead Puppy’s Eyeballs, FIR Filed After Outcry Over Gruesome Act
Thane Shocker: Viral Video From Mumbra Shows Man Playing With Dead Puppy's Eyeballs, FIR Filed After Outcry Over Gruesome Act

A disturbing video of the incident has triggered outrage on social media, showing a man allegedly playing with the eyeballs of a dead puppy while its bloodstained body lay beside him. The shocking visuals, now widely circulated online, depict the man sitting with the carcass, his clothes stained with blood and showing no remorse when confronted by onlookers.

Prathamesh Kharade
Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
Thane Shocker: Viral Video From Mumbra Shows Man Playing With Dead Puppy's Eyeballs, FIR Filed After Outcry Over Gruesome Act

Thane: A man was booked recently for allegedly killing a stray puppy in Mumbra, 20 kilometres away from Mumbai. A disturbing video of the incident has triggered outrage on social media, showing a man allegedly playing with the eyeballs of a dead puppy while its bloodstained body lay beside him. The shocking visuals, now widely circulated online, depict the man sitting with the carcass, his clothes stained with blood and showing no remorse when confronted by onlookers.

Trigger Warning: Graphic visuals shown in the video. Viewers' discretion advised.

Shocking Video Shows Man Playing With Puppy's Eyeballs

Eyewitnesses claimed that the puppy was killed by the man, though some locals suggested its death may have been accidental. What drew widespread condemnation was the man’s gruesome act of handling the animal’s eyeballs and later creating a ruckus on the road when confronted by an activist. The video also shows animal lover and activist Muzna, who lives in Mumbra, questioning the man about his actions. Police officials are seen at the scene as the accused shouts and resists.

article-image

The incident initially sparked criticism of police inaction. Despite the disturbing footage and testimony from locals, officers allegedly dismissed the case and released the accused, citing him as 'mentally unstable.' The puppy’s body, according to activists, was discarded in garbage without proper documentation.

Muzna later approached the Mumbra Police Station to formally lodge a complaint. She was supported by members of the Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Welfare Foundation, including activist Heer Rajput, who submitted all video evidence, photographs, and witness accounts to the authorities.

article-image

FIR Lodged Under Several Sectons Including Animal Cruelty

Following sustained pressure and follow-ups, the police registered an FIR (No. 1510/2025) against the accused. The case has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 325 (causing grievous hurt) and 352 (assault or criminal force), along with Section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The investigation is now underway, with activists demanding strict action to set a precedent against cruelty to animals.

(with inputs from Pranali Lotlikar)

