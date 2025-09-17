 Thane Shocker! Man Kills Stray Dog, Plays With Its Eyeball On Public Road In Mumbra; Case Registered
A man killed a stray dog and was later seen playing with one of its eyeballs on a public road. The incident occurred near Mumbai, in Thane's Mumbra area. A case has been registered under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Alok DubeyUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
Thane Shocker! Man Kills Stray Dog, Plays With Its Eyeball On Public Road In Mumbra; Case Registered | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident in Mumbra, on the outskirts of Mumbai, a man killed a stray dog and was later seen playing with one of its eyeballs on a public road. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, and witnesses reported the accused removing the dog’s eye and behaving disturbingly in full view of bystanders. Concerned passersby quickly alerted the police.

Videos of the act went viral on social media, showing the man casually sitting beside the dog’s body while playing with the eyeball, as reported by NDTV. Animal welfare groups promptly approached authorities, demanding strict action. A case has been registered under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In another deeply disturbing incident of animal cruelty has emerged from Mira Road, a 3.5-year-old abandoned stray dog named Murphy was brutally beaten by hotel staff. The horrifying act was captured on video and has since gone viral, sparking outrage among citizens, animal rights activists, and political leaders.

According to eyewitnesses, a hotel coworker and a nearby tea stall vendor, Murphy, a friendly and well-known stray in the area, was tied with a cloth and mercilessly attacked with rods and stones by at least four hotel employees. Witnesses claim the assault was completely unprovoked, as Murphy had never shown signs of aggression and was known for his gentle demeanour.

The incident took place near Shakti Tower in Mira Road and has since drawn widespread condemnation. Locals and animal welfare groups have demanded strict legal action against those responsible. Social media has been flooded with support for Murphy and calls for tougher enforcement of animal protection laws in India. Police have arrested the four individuals involved, and an investigation is currently underway

