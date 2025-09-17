Thane: Minor And Youth Injured After Ceiling Plaster Collapse In Mamata Building

Two people, including a minor boy, sustained injuries after portions of the concrete plaster from the ceiling collapsed in a room of a ground-plus-four-storey building in Thane on Wednesday while they were sleeping.

The injured have been identified as Vansh Anish Devaliya (11) and Vivek Devaliya (22), both residents of the second floor of Mamata Building in Shivaji Nagar, Wagale Estate, Thane.

Collapse During Early Morning Hours

Officials from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said the 30-year-old ground-plus-four-storey building had 12 rooms, including an additional room constructed on the terrace.

RDMC Swift Response

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the RDMC, said they received information about the incident at 6:47 am, after which a rescue vehicle and team were immediately dispatched to the spot.

Vansh sustained injuries to his left leg, while Vivek suffered injuries to his right leg. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. They were asleep in the room when the plaster collapsed on them, after which they raised an alarm and alerted neighbours.

Building Condition and Evacuation

Rajesh Sonawane, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of TMC, said that of the 12 rooms, only nine were occupied. “We evacuated all residents after the collapse and shifted them to municipal schools, while some chose to stay with relatives,” he added