Thane Shocker: Mumbra Man Booked For Playing With Dead Puppy’s Eyeballs, FIR Registered After Activists’ Intervention

Animal activists intervene after shocking case of puppy cruelty in Mumbra | Pixabay (Representational photo)

Thane: A deeply disturbing case of animal cruelty has come to light in Mumbra, where a local man was allegedly seen playing with a dead puppy’s eyeballs, with bloodstains visible on his body. Eyewitnesses alleged that the man had killed the puppy, though some locals suggested it may have been an accidental death.

Initial Police Inaction

The incident was first reported by Muzna, an animal lover and activist from Mumbra, who immediately raised the alarm. Despite video evidence, photographs, and multiple witness accounts, the initial police response was dismissive.

The accused was briefly detained but released without action after being labeled as “mentally unstable,” while the puppy’s body was discarded in garbage.

Animal Welfare Group Steps In

Upon receiving the complaint, Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Welfare Foundation intervened. Heer Rajput, a PAL team member, accompanied Muzna to the Mumbra Police Station and submitted all available evidence. After persistent follow-ups and discussions, an FIR (No. 1510/2025) was officially registered under:

• Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 325 (causing grievous hurt)

• BNS Section 352 (assault or criminal force)

• Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960 Section 11(1)(a)

The case is now under investigation.

Also Watch:

Activists Demand Stronger Enforcement

Speaking on the incident, Sandeep Kudtarkar, founder of PAL and an animal rights activist, said: “This case reflects the urgent need for stronger enforcement of animal protection laws. No act of cruelty should be ignored, dismissed, or trivialized. We are committed to ensuring justice for this innocent puppy and will continue to work with authorities to prevent such acts in the future.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/