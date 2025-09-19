 Thane Shocker: Mumbra Man Booked For Playing With Dead Puppy’s Eyeballs, FIR Registered After Activists’ Intervention
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Shocker: Mumbra Man Booked For Playing With Dead Puppy’s Eyeballs, FIR Registered After Activists’ Intervention

Thane Shocker: Mumbra Man Booked For Playing With Dead Puppy’s Eyeballs, FIR Registered After Activists’ Intervention

A deeply disturbing case of animal cruelty has come to light in Mumbra, where a local man was allegedly seen playing with a dead puppy’s eyeballs, with bloodstains visible on his body. Eyewitnesses alleged that the man had killed the puppy, though some locals suggested it may have been an accidental death.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 06:37 AM IST
article-image
Animal activists intervene after shocking case of puppy cruelty in Mumbra | Pixabay (Representational photo)

Thane: A deeply disturbing case of animal cruelty has come to light in Mumbra, where a local man was allegedly seen playing with a dead puppy’s eyeballs, with bloodstains visible on his body. Eyewitnesses alleged that the man had killed the puppy, though some locals suggested it may have been an accidental death.

Initial Police Inaction

The incident was first reported by Muzna, an animal lover and activist from Mumbra, who immediately raised the alarm. Despite video evidence, photographs, and multiple witness accounts, the initial police response was dismissive.

The accused was briefly detained but released without action after being labeled as “mentally unstable,” while the puppy’s body was discarded in garbage.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Court Remands Accused In Police Custody Until September 20 For Defacing Meenatai Thackeray Statue
Mumbai Court Remands Accused In Police Custody Until September 20 For Defacing Meenatai Thackeray Statue
IndusInd Bank Scam: EOW Summons Former Deputy CEO And Ex-CFO In ₹1,960 Crore Irregularities Case
IndusInd Bank Scam: EOW Summons Former Deputy CEO And Ex-CFO In ₹1,960 Crore Irregularities Case
Malad School Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Report Finds No Evidence Of Sexual Assault On 3-Year-Old Girl, Denies Mother’s Allegations
Malad School Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Report Finds No Evidence Of Sexual Assault On 3-Year-Old Girl, Denies Mother’s Allegations
Mumbai Shocker: Class 7 Student Suffers Spinal Injury After Birthday Bumps At Malad School, Parents Allege Negligence
Mumbai Shocker: Class 7 Student Suffers Spinal Injury After Birthday Bumps At Malad School, Parents Allege Negligence

Animal Welfare Group Steps In

Upon receiving the complaint, Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Welfare Foundation intervened. Heer Rajput, a PAL team member, accompanied Muzna to the Mumbra Police Station and submitted all available evidence. After persistent follow-ups and discussions, an FIR (No. 1510/2025) was officially registered under:

• Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 325 (causing grievous hurt)

• BNS Section 352 (assault or criminal force)

• Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960 Section 11(1)(a)

The case is now under investigation.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar News: MBVV Police Book Trio For Assaulting and Relocating Community Dog Barfi; Animal...
article-image

Activists Demand Stronger Enforcement

Speaking on the incident, Sandeep Kudtarkar, founder of PAL and an animal rights activist, said: “This case reflects the urgent need for stronger enforcement of animal protection laws. No act of cruelty should be ignored, dismissed, or trivialized. We are committed to ensuring justice for this innocent puppy and will continue to work with authorities to prevent such acts in the future.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Court Remands Accused In Police Custody Until September 20 For Defacing Meenatai Thackeray...

Mumbai Court Remands Accused In Police Custody Until September 20 For Defacing Meenatai Thackeray...

IndusInd Bank Scam: EOW Summons Former Deputy CEO And Ex-CFO In ₹1,960 Crore Irregularities Case

IndusInd Bank Scam: EOW Summons Former Deputy CEO And Ex-CFO In ₹1,960 Crore Irregularities Case

Malad School Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Report Finds No Evidence Of Sexual Assault On 3-Year-Old...

Malad School Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Report Finds No Evidence Of Sexual Assault On 3-Year-Old...

Mumbai Shocker: Class 7 Student Suffers Spinal Injury After Birthday Bumps At Malad School, Parents...

Mumbai Shocker: Class 7 Student Suffers Spinal Injury After Birthday Bumps At Malad School, Parents...

Bombay HC Raps State On Pothole Deaths, Seeks Policy For Victim Compensation

Bombay HC Raps State On Pothole Deaths, Seeks Policy For Victim Compensation