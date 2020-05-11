On National Technology Day, PM Modi hails those at forefront of research to defeat COVID-19

New Delhi: On the National Technology Day on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed all those at the forefront of research and innovation to defeat coronavirus and remembered the "exceptional achievement" of the country's scientists in carrying out the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests.

The National Technology Day marks the anniversary of the underground nuclear tests conducted in Rajasthan's Pokhran.

On this day in 1998, India successfully conducted first of its five nuclear tests under the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.