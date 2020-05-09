Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu writes to PM Modi, requests scientific probe into Vizag gas leak incident

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a scientific probe into Vizag gas leak incident.

Naidu has asked for the constitution of a Scientific Experts' Committee to enquire into the gas leakage and the circumstances that led to the release of toxic vapours/gases.

"The company claims that the gas leaked out was Styrene, however, there were conflicting reports of other toxic gases being present there, it needs to be investigated to understand the enduring health impacts," read his letter.

He has requested that close monitoring of the ambient air quality in and around Visakhapatnam city must also be done.