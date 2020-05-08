After Vizag Gas leak, one more gas leak reported from Chhattisgarh paper mill; 7 fall ill

Raipur: As many as seven people were rushed to the hospital after they fell unconscious while cleaning waste as part of an operation to restart a closed paper mill in the coal-rich Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place Wednesday night at Shakti Papers mill in a rural area, about 250 km from here. A case has been registered against the mill management. According to reports, the incident sparked panic and anger in nearby areas, home to around 60 poor families. A team of forensic experts has reached the site to examine the exact cause of the incident.