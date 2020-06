Coronavirus in Pune and PCMC: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on June 1

On Sunday evening, Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that 271 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Pune and the total COVID-19 cases in the city are 6,472.

He added that 138 patients became free from COVID-19 and the total patients free from the virus are 3,782.

The Mayor also said that a new list of guidelines will be released for the city on Monday with respect to Unlock 1.0 announced by the MHA.