Maharashtra exams cancelled: How Uddhav Thackeray put students lives over diktat issued by Raj Bhavan

Governor Koshyari also took objection to the recommendations made by Higher and Technical Minister Uday Samant to the UGC that called for cancelling the university examinations, remarking that it was not ‘ethical or appropriate’ to award degrees to final year students without conducting their examinations which results into violation of the provisions of the Universities’ Act.

However, Thackeray preferred not to keep lives of lakhs of students at risk by holding examination in the present coronavirus pandemic, but chose to set aside stipulated rules and regulation in the larger interest.

‘’I held a meeting of Vice-Chancellors yesterday regarding final year college exams. They unanimously said that the present circumstances do not allow for examinations to be held immediately as it is risky for lakhs of students to come together for exams,’’ Thackeray said in his web address on Sunday.

He further noted that, “ We have decided that students will get aggregate marks based on their performance in the previous semesters for that academic year. This is because there is no clarity on when the exams can be held. The future of students should not be kept hanging because of this.’’

Thackeray has also provided a solution. “But, if a student wants to appear for the final exams to improve their previous performance, they can be given an opportunity in September, October or November, based on how the situation is,” he viewed.