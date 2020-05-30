Maharashtra: Final-year exams will be on course

Mumbai: Final-year exams will be conducted without a single student being affected by coronavirus, in order to avoid academic loss, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed on Saturday in a video conference with higher and technical education minister Uday Samant, ministers of state and vice-chancellors (VC) of universities. Thackeray said it was high time to end the growing stress among students and parents who are worried about a decision regarding final-year exams.

During the conference, Thackeray directed VCs of all state universities to focus on precautionary measures, and explore various opportunities to conduct and announce the final exam dates soon. The Chief Minister said, "We will conduct final year exams in such a way that not a single student is affected by the coronavirus. The situation is constantly changing in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad districts.

We should focus on whether we can turn this crisis situation into an opportunity using technology." This decision to conduct exams has been taken because there are students who wish to score higher marks or grades for higher studies and future job prospects. Thackeray stated, "We need to give students the option of appearing for exams or grade them based on average marks of previous semesters, because there are students who need a certain score for entry level competitive exams, higher studies or employment opportunities. We need to explore various methods for exams."

As per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, final-year exams were to be conducted from July 1 to 31 this year, and the academic year was set to begin from September 1. However, considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Chief Minister stated, "It has become clear that exams cannot be conducted in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation." Higher and technical education minister Samant said, "We are exploring various methods to conduct exams in the best interest of students."

Stressing that education is an "essential service", Thackeray spoke on the need to improve connectivity, e-learning and digital classrooms by adopting teaching-learning methods from foreign universities. "In case of a crisis situation, students should continue to study.

We should make provisions for education to be provided while students are at home. We should learn and develop ways to adopt methods of teaching-learning practiced by foreign universities," Thackeray said. While it is now clear that exams will be held on the directions of the Chief Minister, students are still waiting for the final exam time-table.