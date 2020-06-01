Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli as of June 1

As many as 2,487 more people in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus, said the State Health Department on Sunday. Eighty-nine deaths had also been reported yesterday.

"With 2,487 new COVID-19 positive cases and 89 deaths being reported in Maharashtra today, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 67,655 and the toll stands at 2,286," read an official statement issued by the department.

Meanwhile, 1,248 people have recovered and been discharged on Sunday.