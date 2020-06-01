Will Cyclone Nirsarga have an adverse impact on Mumbai? Here's what the IMD has to say

The India Meteorological Department on Monday said that the depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone and cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3, and will have an impact on Mumbai.
The IMD on Monday said that the depression in the Arabian Sea is slated to further intensify into a cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' and cross north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar in Raigard district and Daman on June 3.
The depression will intensify into a deep depression --- the third and fourth stage of any cyclone formation --- by this evening. It will intensify into a cyclonic storm by June 2, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said. "It (the storm) is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till June 2 morning and then recurve north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during evening/night of June 3," the Cyclone Warning Division said.
The nearly 260 km patch between Raigad and Daman has one of the highest population densities in the country. Apart from Mumbai, it also has satellites cities like Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur and Ambernath. "It will have an impact on Mumbai," IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told PTI.
The depression is likely to intensify into a deep depression by Monday evening. It will further become furious and turn into a cyclonic storm in the wee hours of the morning on June 2 and then into a severe cyclonic storm by evening or night of June 3.
When it becomes a severe cyclonic storm, it will have a wind speed of 105-115, gusting to 125 kilometre per hour at 5.30 p.m. on June 3. According to the IMD, it again will weaken into a cyclonic storm with wind speed of 60-70, gusting to 80 kilometre per hour at 5.30 p.m. on June 4.
IMD's cyclone track shows that Nisarga will cross very close to the Mumbai coast while entering the land. Maharashtra and Gujarat are on pre-cyclone alert as very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the states on June 3 and June 4. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next few days as it is expected to be very rough.
