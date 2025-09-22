From Shampoo To Stimulant: The Legal Loopholes Fueling Mephedrone | File

Mumbai: The clandestine manufacture of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MD), popularly known as mephedrone, has seen a disturbing surge in India. Mumbai police have discovered several factories producing MD and dismantled these illegal operations, revealing a complex network of small-time criminals and organised networks setting up makeshift laboratories in various locations.

Criminals exploit loopholes in the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) regulation of controlled substances order, 2013, to procure necessary chemicals. Authorities cannot impose a complete ban on some substances as they are used in everyday items like soaps, shampoos, and medicines. Clandestine labs rely on industrial and pharmaceutical chemicals that are legally available but diverted for illicit use.

The production process is relatively simple, requiring minimal equipment. It involves mixing chemicals, heating to a certain temperature, producing crystals, and then converting them into powder. This simplicity allows MD to be produced even on farms or at home. Chemicals like bromine, methylene dichloride, ethyl acetate, and acetone are essential for production, and these are readily accessible to criminals.

A police officer explained, “In these rackets, at least one or two individuals are typically educated, often with engineering, science, or medical backgrounds, or possess some knowledge of chemistry. Many chemicals used in MD production are found in legitimate products such as shampoo, detergent, and medicines; thus, these individuals sometimes gain experience working in medical or chemical production companies. Sometimes they even use waste materials from such companies to obtain chemicals. Making mephedrone (MD) is relatively easier compared to other drugs.”

Statement Of The Assistant Commissioner Of Police

Madan Ballal, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said, “We have dismantled factories not only in Maharashtra but also in Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. Our senior officers and chief ministers advocate a zero-tolerance approach to drug-related crimes, and the Maharashtra Police are working accordingly.”

Recent raids in areas like Andheri, Kurla, Bhiwandi, Mira-Bhayandar, Palghar, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, and even Sangli, Nashik, and Latur have resulted in large seizures of mephedrone and the arrest of several suspects. The growing availability of locally produced MD is fuelling addiction, particularly among young people. Mephedrone is a powerful stimulant that can lead to severe psychological and physical harm, including paranoia, heart palpitations, and long-term dependency.

Law enforcement agencies face a dual challenge — dismantling clandestine labs and breaking the networks that distribute MD across the city. Enhanced surveillance, stricter precursor tracking, and public awareness campaigns are urged to stem the tide, but experts stress that closing regulatory gaps is key to curbing this accessible peril.

