IMD issues red alert to coastal Maharashtra, Gujarat in wake of cyclonic storm in Arabian Sea

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday has predicted that the low pressure over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm during the next 48 hours.

The IMD has also red alert to coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat for June 4 in view of a cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea. It has advised fishermen who have ventured into the Arabian Sea along the north and south Gujarat coasts to return back and not go out till June 4. A low-pressure area is the first stage of any cyclone.

The IMD also said that the low pressure which has formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to move towards Maharashtra and Gujarat and will cause rainfall over these states.

"A low-pressure area formed over South East & adjoining East Central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. To concentrate into a Depression over East-central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours," IMD tweeted.