Mumbai's 12-Year-Old Math Prodigy Sehaan Shah Wins 8 Awards At Hong Kong International Mathematical Olympiad

Mumbai: While most 12-year-olds are busy playing video games, perfecting their cricket skills, watching matches or cartoons and following their endless curiosities, Sehaan Shah, 12, has been solving complex mathematical problems in International Olympiads.

On August 23, 2025, this young prodigy represented India at the Hong Kong International Mathematical Olympiad (HKIMO) and returned with an astonishing eight awards.

He has even surpassed his previous performances in the Turkish and Thai Olympiads that he took part in earlier this year. Across 15,000 students from 19 countries, including Canada, Bulgaria, and Australia, Sehaan has garnered eight awards, improving upon his results in the Turkish and Thai Olympiads.

At HKIMO, he earned a global ranking of 2, the prestigious World Star Award (achieved by outperforming every student from India across all grades, from kindergarten to 12th), a gold medal, a ‘Free and Easy’ pass to the next HKIMO (2026), the Euler Prize (for a perfect score in the number theory section), the Leibniz Prize (for a perfect score in the algebra section), the Euclid Prize (for a perfect score in the geometry section) and the Boole Prize (for a perfect score in the logical reasoning section).

Among international Olympiads, there is a set of three exams that all students aspire to excel in: the Thailand International Math Olympiad (TIMO), the Hong Kong International Math Olympiad (HKIMO), and the Big Bay Bei Competition (BBB). For each of these Olympiads, a seat in the finals is strictly by invitation. It is offered only to gold, silver and bronze medal winners of the national-level rounds of the TIMO and the HKIMO, while the BBB has a slightly different but similar system of qualification.

Further, on reaching the finals, only students who secure any two gold medals among these three finals are offered seats in the World International Math Olympiad (WIMO), considered the ‘Holy Grail’ of math competitions. Sehaan’s gold medals in the ThaiIMO and the HKIMO have earned him an invitation to the WIMO finals in Shenzhen, China, in January 2026. This is the only way to qualify for the WIMO.

Sehaan Shah expressed, "I believe that Mathematics is not something to remember or learn. It is a language to understand. All numbers exist. They always have and always will. Mathematics is simply what we do with these numbers."

Sehaan lives in Breach Candy in South Mumbai and studies at Campion School, Fort, where he is in the 7th standard. His father, Aman Shah, has his own advertising agency. Aman said, “Sehaan first showed proficiency and an interest in numbers when he was three and a half years old. By the time he was in the 4th standard, he was already able to solve complex Class 12 mathematics and had already come first in 3 different National math exams. Hence, from the 6th standard, we decided to encourage him to participate in International Olympiads.”

He further added, “Sehaan prepares by himself; whenever he encounters something he can not tackle, he asks me for guidance, but once the concept is explained to him, he displays a startling capacity to approach a problem in the right way, with the right formulae and methods."

